Removing Oyegun Not Solution To APC Crisis – Moniedafe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Sunny Moniedafe, says removing the national chairman of the party will not in any way solve the crisis rocking the party.

Moniedafe stated his on Sunday during his appearance on Channels Television’s weekend political programme.

“That would be a mistake if you remove the leadership of the party right now,” he said. “It would be a big mistake because we know we have challenges.”

“But the leadership right now is surmounting them one after the other. Now, two wrongs don’t make a right. If you claim that the current leadership is not doing right, removing him is not the solution,” he added.

The APC chieftain, who is a former FCT chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, believes party crisis is an issue that should be resolved internally and not brought to the public glare.

He said, “I tell you that if you are a party leader, you don’t bring out the dirty linen of the party in public. You find a way to resolve it internally. That should not dictate the mood of any other person.”

“We have challenges, we must agree that these challenges are there and they are surmountable. One way not to solve it is to try to remove the leadership because before you stabilise, there would have been more damage. So I appeal with anybody who has issues to please calm down,” he added.