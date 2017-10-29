Southeast Governors Meet In Enugu

Channels Television  
Updated October 29, 2017

Governors of the Southeast states and lawmakers in the Federal and State Houses of Assembly are currently meeting in Enugu, the Enugu state capital.

The meeting which is holding at the Enugu State Government House, also has the President General of the Ohaneze Indigbo, Chief John Nwodo, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Anambra Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke in attendance.

This is the first meeting of the southeast leaders since they announced the proscription of the activities of IPOB on September 15, 2017.

Today’s talks are expected to centre on the IPOB issues, their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this month, as well as the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November the 18th.

 


More on Local

Katsina Govt Promises To Empower Less Privileged Women

Ortom Seeks Military’s Intervention In Farmers/Herdsmen Crisis

SERAP Wins Case Compelling Saraki, Dogara To Account For Alleged N500bn

Malami To Inaugurate Committee On Prisons Decongestion

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV