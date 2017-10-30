Army Will Never Do Anything To Harm Nigerians – Buratai

The Chief of Army staff of Nigeria, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has said the Nigerian Army is people oriented and will never do anything to harm Nigerians.

Buratai said this at the closing ceremony of Exercise Crocodile Smile II in 6 Division after the community responsibility activities of the Division in Igwurruta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday.

He said the medical outreach currently going on in some regions is not aimed at hurting anyone and that the Nigerian army belongs to the Nigerian army.

“The Nigerian Army is the only truly Army that belongs to the Nigerian people and it will never do anything to harm the Nigerian people,” he said.

He also attended the medical outreach by 6 Division Nigerian Army as part of the activities marking the end of the operation Crocodile Smile II at the Palace of the traditional ruler of Nye-Nwe Ali Elele Alimi in Kelga, Rivers State, Eze Jonathan O.G. Amadi.

It will be recalled that the Operation 6 Division of the Nigerian Army early in October 2017 began Operation Crocodile Smile II in Niger Delta, holding multi-agency with the aim of combating the menace of kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminalities in the region.