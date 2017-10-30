Babachir Sack: Buhari Will Not Shield Anyone From Investigation – Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not shield anyone found guilty or frustrating the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war.

This was contained in a statement signed on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

“When and where they (the agencies) have reasonable grounds to charge former or serving officers to court under our laws, they do not require the permission of the President to do so,” Shehu said.

The statement comes hours after President Buhari sacked the suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ayodele Oke.

But the statement comes as a response to questions on the next action from the President, as the Presidency said all other actions would be taken by relevant government agencies.

“Those who ask the question of what next? The President has taken the administrative action; all other actions will be taken by relevant government agencies.

“The position of the President, therefore, is that investigation agencies that have already commenced the investigation of the two officers removed from office will go on with their work of investigation without any interference or hindrance.”

Shehu said President Buhari is fully conversant with the provisions of the Constitution and will not stop the investigation of anyone because “he has no such power under our laws. This is a decision of the Supreme Court.”

“The President, under our laws can, through the Attorney-General, enter a ‘nolle prosequi’ to stop an ongoing trial. He may upon conviction, order a pardon. Beyond these, the President cannot order investigation agencies to not investigate anyone and does not intend to do this, or any other circumstance.

“Based on his wish and desire for a strict observance of the law, the President expects the EFCC, ICPC and such agencies to proceed with ongoing investigations,” he added.