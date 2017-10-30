BREAKING: Buhari, Others In APC Caucus Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is attending a caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The meeting, which is ongoing at the Presidential Villa, is being attended by leaders of the party drawn across the country.

Those in attendance include the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, as well as the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara.

Also, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, as well as other APC governors, state chairmen and party chieftains are present.

The meeting comes hours after the President met with Mr Tinubu who said he has no rift with the President.

Tinubu had also denied allegations that a cabal exists in the Buhari administration, saying he has confidence in the leadership of the President.

Meanwhile, President Buhari had also met with the leadership of the National Assembly and other APC chieftains earlier on Monday.

