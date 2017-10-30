Champions League: PSG’s Emery Hopes For Win Over Anderlecht

Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery said he hoped for a win over Anderlecht on Tuesday and for his Ligue 1 side to come first in their Champions League group.

Emery’s team currently heads the standings in Group B with a maximum nine points, ahead of Bayern Munich on six. Celtic are in third with a single victory to their name while Anderlecht are trailing in fourth position with zero points.

Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar, who form the world’s most expensive frontline, all netted goals in the away leg two weeks ago, with Angel Di Maria adding a fourth in a 4-0 win.

If PSG achieve a better result against Anderlecht than Celtic do against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, the French side will be guaranteed a place in the knock-out stages with two group matches still to be played.

Reuters