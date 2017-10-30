Falz Drops New Album ‘27’

Musician, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has dropped his latest album ‘27’ to mark his 27th birthday.

The singer, born October 27, 1990, took to social media to make the big announcement of his 3rd album since he officially started his music career in 2011.

While he started music from a tender age, he rose to lime-light when he emerged with a comic-side to his personality and soon became an internet sensation.

Falz has featured several musicians such as Y-cee, YBNL boss, Olamide and Simi with whom he released an EP Chemistry in 2016.

He hinted that ‘27′ features top artistes like Davido, Olamide, Y-cee, Maleek Berry, among others.