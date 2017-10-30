Four Civilians, Policeman Killed In DR Congo’s Clashes

Four civilians and a policeman were killed on Monday in clashes in eastern DR Congo as protests took place to demand that President Joseph Kabila stand down, an AFP correspondent said.

The journalist said he saw the bodies of four civilians lying in blood in the Madjengon district of Goma, capital of the troubled North Kivu province, while the body of a policeman who had been hit with stones was lying on the ground in the neighbouring district Mabanga

