I Have No Rift With Buhari – Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has denied any friction between him and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC leader stated this on Monday in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He also denied allegations that a cabal exists in the Buhari administration, saying he has confidence in the leadership of the President.

President Buhari also met with the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, among other APC leaders.

See photos of the meeting below;