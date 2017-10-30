I’m ‘Super Proud’ Of Nigerian Army, Says Seyi Law

Nigerian Comedian, Seyi Law has boasted about the Nigerian Army saying they are working tirelessly to protest Nigerians and should be saluted.

The popular comedian on Monday commended men of the Nigerian army, using his Instagram handle after he had an encounter with some soldiers on his way from Abuja to Jos. he said the men declined to accept ‘gift’ from him even after he willingly offered them.

He wrote on social media that, “Salute to the Men of the Nigeria Army who work tirelessly to protect us. I met these men on my way to Abuja from Jos yesterday morning and they recognised me, I couldn’t help but come down and take pictures while appreciating them.

“I gave them something, they rejected saying, Seyilaw na our work we dey do o. I had to persuade them to take as I was only appreciating them. I am super proud of them. God keep them and others for their families.”