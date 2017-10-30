NAICOM Staff Protest Unpaid Allowances, To Commence Warning Strike

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) staff are currently protesting in Abuja.

The workers are calling for the removal of the Commissioner for Insurance, Alhaji Mohammed Kari.

The workers are also protesting due to alleged non-promotion of staff in the commission. The workers claim the absence of work tools and non-payments of their allowances.

Delay in the review of insurance Act 2003 by the National Assembly is also part of the demands of the workers. They claim that the proposed insurance bill, when passed, would ensure that policies are up to date and implemented timely.

The workers are to commence a three-day warning strike today.

More details soon.