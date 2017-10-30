Osun Airport Project To Be Ready By 2019 – Ogunade

The Chairman of All Works of Life Development Organisation (AWOL) International Limited, Mr Nurudeen‎ Ogunlade has said that the Osun state Airport it is handling would be totally completed in 2019.

Ogunlade said this after signing the agreement‎, adding that the company will shoulder 100 percent funding of the project.

“We are entering into an agreement with the State Government of Osun to fast-track the completion of the MKO Abiola International Airport having realized the zeal and effort being put into it by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

“We have seen that MKO Abiola International Airport is designed to facilitate smooth movement of people and goods from one point to the other and serve as a channel or gateway for tourism, hanger/maintenance and cargo hub. ‎

“AWOL International Limited will fund the project 100 percent through our financial partners like Turkish Exim Bank and Biray Group of Companies from Turkey.

“We will build, Operate and Transfer the First Phase of the airport with an ultra-modern commercial complex (terminal building, control tower etc), standard infrastructure (offices, duty free shops etc), construction of maintenance building and powerhouse, staff training center, firefighter station, security infrastructure and services, apron and taxiway parking, dual carriage,” he said.

Although he admitted that its first stage would be completed eight months away, it, however, would be realized through a Build, Operate and Transfer deal entered into by the Aregbesola-led administration.

He added, “The First Phase of the Airport will be completed within the period of eight months and it will take off with five aircraft, three passengers plane (B767-200ER, MD73 Helicopter (1) and B727 (1) cargo by AWOL International Limited.

“Also, the entire completion will be done within the period of two years and by then we must have had in place the entire establishment of the Airport with Five Star Hotels, including all amenities like a cultural centre, water park recreation centre and garden, butterfly museum, casinos etc.

“To us, Osun is a major state in our country with tourism and historical linkages for the international market, and we have seen spectacular economic development with the present and future administration.

“MKO Abiola International Airport will serve as a point of entry to tourists, opening doors for business and other trade-related opportunities among the Southwestern states as well as foreign investors.”

in his response, the state’s Chief Executive, Mr Rauf Aregbesola said, despite the paucity of fund, his administration has spent over three billion naira to commence the project.

Aregbesola said the idea to have a standard airport was conceptualized before he became governor having realized the need for the state to develop economically, commercially and industrially.