Only Sacking Babachir, NIA DG ‘Totally Unacceptable’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking the suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ayodele Oke.

In a statement issued on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, the PDP described the development as unacceptable.

“The statement on the sack of Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Ayo Oke, the former Director General of Nigerian Intelligent Agency (NIA) is a slap in the face of Nigerians,” the party said.

“It is an insult to the collective intelligence of our people who have waited patiently for the President’s reaction to the humongous act of corruption by two of his principal aides and this is totally unacceptable.”

The PDP’s reaction comes hours after the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said in a statement that President Buhari has appointed Mr Boss Mustapha as the new SGF.

Mr Lawal and Mr Oke had been suspended over corruption allegations while President Buhari had set up a three-man panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to investigate the allegations.

Adesina said the President sacked both men after studying the report of the panel which had the Attorney-General of the Federation and the National Security Adviser as members.

The PDP, however, condemned the process which led to the President’s decision, saying they had disagreed with him when he decided to set up the Osinbajo led panel.

The party argued that cases of corruption were meant to be referred to institutions that are saddled with such responsibilities – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

They further accused the President of being biased with his anti-corruption campaign and called for his impeachment.

“These actions of Mr President are, therefore, a breach of his oath of office which he swore to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to be fair and just to all Nigerians without any discrimination whatsoever.

“The action of the President is a gross violation of his constitutional oath and, therefore, constitutes a veritable ground for impeachment. Consequently, we call on the National Assembly to begin processes to impeach the President for breach of the Constitution and fragrance disobedient to the laws of Nigeria,” the statement added.