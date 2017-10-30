SERAP Asks Buhari To Handover Lawal, Oke To EFCC, ICPC

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has commended the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr Ayodele Oke.

The group is also calling on President Buhari to hand over the dismissed officers to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for further investigation, and “if there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, for them to face prosecution.”

The group in a statement on Monday, “This is a positive development in the fight against grand corruption, although this decision is coming rather late. Buhari now has to go a step further by making sure that both Lawal and Oke are promptly brought to justice in fair trials.”

The group in the statement which was signed by its Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale said the president should also publish the report of the investigation into the reinstatement of the embattled former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina.

“Buhari also has to move swiftly to publish the report of the investigation into the secret reinstatement of the former civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina, and without delay identify and bring to justice anyone suspected to be involved.”

“This government now has a real opportunity to reassure a lot of Nigerians who may be worried about the direction of travel of the president’s anti-corruption agenda that there will be no sacred cow as far as the fight against corruption is concerned.”

SERAP also called for a revolutionary approach to the corruption fight of the Buhari-led administration stating that, “What the government needs at this time is a revolutionary approach to the fight against corruption if Buhari is to show his commitment to ‘kill’ corruption before corruption ‘kills’ Nigeria.”