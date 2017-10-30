South-East Governors Urge FG To Fix Federal Roads, Airport In The Region

Governors of the South-East have called on the Federal Government to urgently fix the Federal roads and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu state.

Speaking during a meeting with the members of the National Assembly from the region at the Enugu Government House, Chairman of the forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi said the federal Government also need to urgently consider the state of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

“The meeting called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to repair the roads especially using this opportunity of the dry season. Equally of importance is the ignorable state of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, especially the runaway, terminal buildings and cargo shelter. We require that urgent steps be taken to address the problems at the airport.”

Umahi after the meeting called on the people in Anambra to come out and perform their civic obligations on November 18 election in the state.

“The meeting expresses satisfaction and the willingness and readiness of the Anambra people to come out en masse and participate on the November 18th, 2017 governorship election and we, therefore, urge INEC to ensure that the election takes place as scheduled, no shifting of date of the election,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, has reiterated his command’s commitment is ensuring adequate security during the exercise.

The police boss on Channels Television programme, Sunrise, said plans have been made for deployment of security personnel totaling about 16,000 for the over 4,000 polling units.

“As you are aware, we conducted about 35 primaries for the 35 political parties that are contesting for the November 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

“All the primaries were done successfully without any hitch, security was provided adequately, and we were able to sectorize all the major areas in the state.

“For the November 18 also, what we did was to look at possible areas first, what are the flashpoints, the black spots, second, where are the polling booths, we assess their position and situation and we look at our deployment, how many personnel do we need.”