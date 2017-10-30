Tanko Advocates Proper Supervision In Fighting Corruption

A National Chairman of the National Conscience Party, Mr Yinusa Tanko has called on the Federal Government to properly supervise the system in the fight against corruption.

He made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, where he blamed the President for being slow in releasing the report on the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal.

“The truth about it is that there was no any decisive decision being taken on the Maina’s case, although he eloped.

“The EFCC has not been able to properly prosecute the case as it were. The most important thing is that how such a person could be recalled if the system is not decayed?” he added.

The NCP maintained that the president meant well in the war against corruption, he, however, wondered if people working with him are on the same page.

He added, “Mr. President is a different person entirely, the people working with him are different people. Mr. President has this integrity issue on him and so he needs to protect it. The people working with him, are they working with him in the same direction?

“He is the only one now that has quickly come and say fine this person must be quickly removed from office. But how on earth could that situation have come without proper supervision, because that way the issue now comes in.

“There is a need for a proper supervision in the way the system works. The issue on sincerity you are asking probably lies on the people who actually have a direct link on the matter. Where they sincere? No.”

Mr Tanko stated further that from the way events unfolded, it appears like President Buhari is the only one fighting corruption, though its approach may be sectional.

“The whole thing is like; Mr President is the only person looks as if he is the only one fighting the corruption. But then, even that as it were, there are a lot of issues that maybe there are sentiments being drawn.

“But Mr President has to protect his own integrity, which is where the close supervision needs to come in. The kind of people that you appoint, do they work with you in the same direction in what you are going?” he questioned.