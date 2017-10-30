Troops Arrest Two Boko Haram Suspects

Updated October 30, 2017
Troops Kill Three Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno
The Nigerian Army says it has arrested two suspected Boko Haram terrorists; Mallam Jamilu Adamu and Mallam Garba Adamu, who were purportedly seen loitering around at Gishiri village, Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, explained that the operation was carried out by troops of 93 Battalion, 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Saturday October 28, 2017, based on a tip off by “security conscious and well-meaning Nigerians”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they hailed from Kirta village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

“It was further confirmed that they were fishermen in Kereta before they were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists who engaged them as boat operators for two years.

“They further claimed that they belonged to the Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group.”

Also according to the statement, the suspects claimed that they escaped to Gishiri village from Boko Haram terrorists because of the concerted efforts of the military on the terrorists on realizing the fallacy of the Boko Haram terrorists’ ideology.


