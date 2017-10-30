We Must Look Beyond 2018 World Cup, Says Taribo West

Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West is more concerned about what will become of the current Super Eagles squad after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The former Inter Milan and AC Milan player, who was a guest on Channels Sports Sunday, urged the Ministry of Sports to look beyond the 2018 World Cup qualification and begin to make developmental plans for the team.

He said, “The problem with us is that we don’t have the foundation in the Sports Ministry or a vision, after the World Cup what next?”

West, who praised the Super Eagles for securing qualification for the World Cup, said although he doesn’t know if the Ministry of Sports has a visual manifesto for the Super Eagles, he is certain that a proper plan is needed for Nigerian footballers across the globe.

“I don’t know if the people at Sports Ministry or Sports Association have a manifesto for what next,” he said.

“We don’t have that kind of structure on ground or men who have the capacity, who know how they can work with the ministry and also work with our footballers across the globe to make sure that after 2018 we still have a team.”