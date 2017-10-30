We Will Pursue Maina’s Case To The End – EFCC Chairman, Magu

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that the commission is determined to pursue the case against embattled former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina to a conclusive end.

The EFCC Boss speaking on Channels Television’s Programme, Sunrise Daily said the commission has commenced the renewed investigation and will pursue the case to the end.

“We are determined to get to the root of this matter. That’s why we have renewed the investigation. We will retrieve all properties or whatever must have been stolen from public funds.

“This is something that we have done as far back as 2011. The matter has been in court, and Maina was also charged before the court. He was arraigned in absentia.”

Magu, explaining further said there are grey areas that need to be tackled appropriately, hence the need for the renewed investigation.

“There are real grey areas that need to be tacked properly. All those loopholes and gaps, we will follow it up and make sure all the people who are involved will face the full wrath of the law.”

He also said how Maina came back into the country despite being on EFCC watch list is a case that must be looked into.

“I really don’t know what happened. But I know that he has been properly placed on the watch list and he cannot sneak into this country without the law enforcement agencies. So something is wrong somewhere. Actually we need to look at that.”

Speaking on steps currently taken by the EFCC to ensure Maina’s re-arrest, he said, “He has already been declared wanted by the INTERPOL and we are going to visit other countries for assistance, particularly Dubai, USA and UK.

“We are already on the manhunt, seriously.”