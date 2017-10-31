Axed Catalan Leader Says Independence Drive Must ‘Slow Down’
Catalonia’s deposed separatist leader, Carles Puigdemont, said Tuesday his region’s independence drive should “slow down” to avoid unrest as Madrid imposes direct rule on Catalonia, a move opposed by many.
“We can’t build a republic for all on violence,” he told reporters in Brussels, adding that if that meant “slowing down the development of the republic, then we must consider that a reasonable price to pay”.
