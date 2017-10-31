BREAKING: President Buhari To Appoint More Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will appoint more ministers into his cabinet.

The President announced this on Tuesday in his speech at the ongoing National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

He is also to make more board appointments in response to demand from members of his party, as well as analysts across the country.

“Last year I said we would re-constitute the Boards of Parastatals. I must regret the fact that we have not done so, for many reasons,” President Buhari said. “Some of us in this meeting may know I had given instructions since October 2015 for this exercise to start.”

“But there have been inordinate delays through several committees in an attempt to get the balance right and to make sure all parts of the country are equitably represented. On the other hand, I am keenly aware that our supporters are very eager for these appointments to be announced.

“By the grace of God, these appointments will be announced soon, especially now that the economy is improving; we will have the resources to cater for the appointees.

“By the same token the compressed Federal Executive Council will be expanded to bring in more supporters at Federal Level, with fresh ideas to be injected into the government,” he added.

The President further listed the progress made so far by his administration in the implementation of its programmes and APC manifesto, saying Nigerians were already experiencing the change the party promised.

He, however, said they would not rest on the achievements until they fulfill their campaign promises, noting that he was aware of the challenges facing the country.

“We can be proud of our achievements in the last two years – Boko Haram, Niger Delta, regular fuel, improved power, TSA, agriculture, and fertiliser; above all, the knowledge that corruption will not be tolerated in this government. We all know there is change.

“Nigeria’s prestige has gone up, Nigeria is now creditworthy, a clear testimony of which was the over-subscription of the Euro-Bond by four times,” he said.

President thanked the APC leadership and party members for their prayers and good wishes, as well as for helping to keep the government running smoothly while he was on medical leave.

He also asked them to remain united and rise above petty or personal quarrels to achieve the desired change the party has promised Nigerians.