Buhari Commends Nigeria’s Success In World Bank Ranking

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Nigeria’s phenomenal improvement on the World Bank’s Doing Business latest rankings released Tuesday.

Besides moving up 24 places in the rankings, the country is also reported by the World Bank to be among the Top Ten Reformers globally.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, congratulated Nigerians on what he said was a very significant step forward which symbolises the real success achieved by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

He particularly commended PEDEC chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for a job well done, stressing that he looks forward to even greater achievements for the nation.

The President also thanked the National Assembly and state governments for ensuring people easily register their businesses promptly, as well as obtain licenses and approvals from government agencies without encountering unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“It also reflects our efforts to make it easy for foreign business visitors to obtain visa on arrival, pass through our airports and do their businesses with ease and speed,” he said.