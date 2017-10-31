Buhari Holds Meeting With New SGF, Boss Mustapha

Updated October 31, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the State House in Abuja.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on October 30, 2017, appointed Mr Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation. This was after the President accepted the recommendation of the panel to terminate the appointment of the suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal.

