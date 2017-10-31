Dasuki Absent As Metuh’s Trial Resumes

The trial of the former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has recommenced at the Federal high court.

The case continued despite the absence of former Paresident Good luck Jonathan who had been invited as a witness and former National Security Adviser, Colonel Dasuki.

The prosecutor in the case, Mr Sylvanus Tahir informed the court that despite the fact that the EFCC wrote to the DSS to produce Colonel Dasuki in court, the legal adviser of the DSS informed him that Dasuki refused to appear on grounds that his legal team told him not to.

Metuh is facing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million out of the $2.1 billion dollars arms fund from the former National Security Adviser to Doctor Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

Meanwhile the Federal Government’s case against a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adobe, has been adjourned to November 4.

No reason has been given for the adjournment.