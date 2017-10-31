Eight Killed In New York ‘Act Of Terror’, Says Mayor

New York’s mayor denounced an “act of terror” that saw a suspect plow into cyclists and pedestrians and ram another vehicle Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring over a dozen others.

“It’s a very painful day in our city. Horrible tragedy on the West Side. Let me be clear, based on the information we have at this moment, this was an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference.

“Aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them. We at this moment based on the information we have, we know of eight innocent people who have lost their lives. And over a dozen more injured.”

AFP