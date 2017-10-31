Minister Of Justice Inaugurates Committee To Decongest Prisons Nationwide

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has inaugurated an 18-man committee to fast-track prisons decongestion in the Nigeria.

The committee is chaired by the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High court, Justice Ishaq Bello.

While addressing the committee in Abuja, the Minister describes the current states of prisons across the country as pathetic and a complete abuse of the fundamental human rights of the inmates.

He charged the newly inaugurated committee to work at ensuring that the number of inmates awaiting trials reduces drastically.

According to him, over 70 per cent of inmates in prisons across the country are awaiting trial, a situation he describes as an indictment on the Nigeria’s justice system.