National Assembly Leaders In Aso Villa For Dinner With Buhari

The leadership of the National Assembly has arrived at the Presidential Villa for dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some lawmakers at both chambers of the National Assembly were led to the Aso Villa by the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara.

Also present are the Senate Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye; Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio; and House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.

This is the latest gathering the President is attending in the last 48 hours as it comes after the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which held earlier on Tuesday in Abuja.

On Monday, President Buhari had met with President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, as well as the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, among others.

See photos from Tuesday’s event below;