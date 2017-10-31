Osinbajo Inaugurates Industrial Policy, Competitiveness Advisory Council

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated the Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council (NIPCAC), at the State House.

It will be recalled that the Federal Executive Council earlier approved the establishment of NIPCAC in March 2017 as a vehicle for partnering with the private sector to drive Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda.

Osinbajo, on Monday, chaired the meeting of the NIPCAC alongside other stakeholders of the industry.

Two ministers of Industry, Okechukwu Enelamah and Aisha Abubakar are chairs of the public-sector team while Alhaji Aliko Dangote chairs the private sector group with Atedo Peterside as alternate chair.

During the meeting, Osinbajo said the council’s duty was not just patriotic but one to enable Nigerians to create livelihoods for themselves.