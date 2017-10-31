PHOTOS: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Attend APC NEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, attended the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The meeting, which held on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, also had in attendance the APC National Chairman, John Oyegun, and other party chieftains.

Others are the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, as well as Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State among other governors.

