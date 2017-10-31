Spain Court Suspends Catalan Independence Declaration
Spain’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered the suspension of last week’s declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament, a court source said.
“The court plenary has just provisionally suspended the independence declaration” while it examines an appeal by the Spanish government, the source said, indicating the latest in a series of measures by Madrid to stifle the region’s independence drive.
Read Also: Axed Catalan Leader Says Independence Drive Must ‘Slow Down’