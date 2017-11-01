APC Leader, Tinubu Loses Son

The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has lost one of his sons.

The son, Jide, was gathered to have died in the early hours of today, November 1.

Although details of the death are still sketchy, APC chieftains are already sending condolences to Tinubu over the tragic loss.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, in a statement on Wednesday said the news of the death came as a rude shock.

He said: “I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his son Jide.

“I was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death of Jide Tinubu. The late Jide was a lawyer of high repute who cut his teeth in the maritime sector and was hardworking and enterprising.”

“It is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time.

“I pray God Almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the Speaker added.