Aruna Quadri Rises To 27 In ITTF ranking

Aruna Quadri has moved from 36 to 27 in the November ITTF ranking released on Wednesday by the world table tennis ruling body.

As the first African to win an ITTF title outside the continent after claiming the men’s singles at the Polish Open, Aruna Quadri gained more points from his Poland victory as well as claimed some points from his qualification to the main draw at the ITTF World Cup in Liege, Belgium.

With 2,434 points in October to be ranked 36, the 2017 Polish Open Champion who is supported by Premier Lotto gained 23 points from his performance in October to be rated 27 in November with 2457 points.

Despite drop in his ranking points from 2,528 to 2,513, Egypt’s Omar Assarl holds on to the zenith in Africa as the Egyptian moved a step up from 21 to 20.

China’s Ma Long remains the number one player in the world despite losing to Germany’s Timo Boll in the semifinal of the ITTF World Cup while winner of the 2017 ITTF World Cup, Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov achieved the biggest ranking in his career after moving a step up to third spot in the latest ranking.

World Cup runner’s up, Germany’s Timo Boll moved to fourth place in the ranking while France’s Simon Gauzy continued his steady rise in the rating as the Frenchman moved from 13 to eighth place in the ranking to halt the dominance of Asians in the ranking. Among the top 10 players ranked in the world, Europe has three players while Asia has seven.

In the women’s ranking, for the first time in her career that China’s Zhu Yuling has headed the list, she replaces compatriot – Ding Ning, the reigning Olympic and World champion whose name no long appears owing to a recent absence from the international scene.

The effect is that there is a climb of one place for China’s duo of Chen Meng and Liu Shiwen. Chen Meng is now at no.2 followed by Liu Shiwen. Similarly it is one position higher for the next three names in the order of merit. Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa is now at no.4 followed by Japanese compatriots – Miu Hirano and Mima Ito.

Efforts of Egypt’s Dina Meshref at the 2017 ITTF Women’s World were rewarded, as the African champion moved from no.103 to no.92.