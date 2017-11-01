FG Partners Swiss Govt For Repatriation Of $321m

The Federal Government says it working on an agreement to recover $321million in collaboration with the Swiss government.

This was disclosed to State House reporters during a press conference on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting which held at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting, which was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, also agreed to spend N226million to fight locust and quelea birds in some states of the country.

The government decried the rate of rice import into the country which it said was still on the increase despite the ban.

More to follow…