New SGF, Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office

Channels Television  
Updated November 1, 2017

The new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has taken the oath of office.

Mr Mustapha took the oath of office today, November 1 at Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, two days after his appointment.

READ ALSO: 9 Things You Should Know About New SGF, Boss Mustapha

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced Mustapha’s appointment on Monday after sacked the suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal.

Mr Lawal’s tenure came to an end six months after the President suspended him based on charges of corruption.

Mustapha before his recent appointment as SGF was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National inland waterways Authority (NIWA).


More on Local

Benue Govt Officially Bans Open Grazing

National Assembly Leaders In Aso Villa For Dinner With Buhari

Buhari Commends Nigeria’s Progress On World Bank Ranking

Delta Govt Begins ‘Operation Remedy’ To Manage Outdoor Adverts

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV