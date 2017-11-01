New SGF, Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office

The new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has taken the oath of office.

Mr Mustapha took the oath of office today, November 1 at Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, two days after his appointment.

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced Mustapha’s appointment on Monday after sacked the suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal.

Mr Lawal’s tenure came to an end six months after the President suspended him based on charges of corruption.

Mustapha before his recent appointment as SGF was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National inland waterways Authority (NIWA).