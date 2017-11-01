Oyo-Ita, Kyari In Heated Argument At Presidential Villa

A heated discussion was observed on Wednesday between two of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides before the Federal Executive Council meeting commenced.

The argument occurred between the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari; and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who appeared angry as she explained a point to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The hot exchange seemed to be a fallout of the leaked memo from Mrs Oyo-Ita to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on the embattled former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, warning of the implication of reinstating Mr Maina into the civil service.

The mild drama played out in the presence of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who was waiting to be sworn in by the President.

