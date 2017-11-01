‘Shadowy Interests’ Want To Frame Magu, Says EFCC

Some people who are “at the receiving end of the anti-corruption efforts” of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are planning to frame its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, the agency has said.

The EFCC raised the alarm on the plot by “shadowy interests” on Wednesday in a statement by its spokesperson Mr Wilson Uwujaren.

According to the anti-graft agency, the plan is to link the ownership of properties in a number of foreign countries to Mr Magu.

“Those behind the plot, which is believed to be part of a grand design to discredit the anti-graft Czar, have allegedly finalised plans to name Magu as the owner of choice properties in exotic locations abroad,” the statement read in part.

The EFCC said it had information that “the desperate cabal could take their gambit to the ridiculous extent of purchasing properties and registering them in the name of Ibrahim Magu” just to make the plot believable.

“They are also prepared to sponsor some political hirelings who would come out openly to claim they have information about the property acquisitions,” it added.

“The objective of the plot is to cast a slur on the unblemished integrity of Magu and expose him to public ridicule.”

The agency called on Nigerians to ignore the plot as Mr Magu has no interest in any property whatsoever outside Nigeria.

“He has neither bought a house anywhere outside Nigeria nor commissioned any person or corporate body to acquire property in his name or any name remotely linked to him,” it said.

This is not the first time the commission will raise the alarm over a plot to incriminate Mr Magu.

Months back, it had alleged that there was a plot to pay “humungous sums” of money into Magu’s accounts with a view to releasing the information as evidence he had been compromised.

The EFCC boss is, however, confident that the plot will not succeed.

“These plots will fail. They cannot detract me because I am fully focused on my assignment, which is to fight corruption to a standstill in Nigeria,” Mr Magu was quoted as saying.

“They can only irritate me but they can’t stop me because all men of goodwill in this country know the sacrifices that we are making to improve the fortunes of our nation. Those who assume that I have properties abroad, can go and claim them.”