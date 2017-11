UEFA Champions League’s Leading Scorers

The UEFA Champions League continued on Wednesday with Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla, and FC Porto all securing victories.

The big talking point, however, was Tottenham’s 3-1 victory over Champions Real Madrid.

Here are the leading scorers in the UEFA Champions League after Wednesday’s matches:

6: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

5: Kane (Tottenham)

4: Ben Yedder (Sevilla), Cavani (Paris SG), Neymar (Paris SG), Salah (Liverpool), Tosun (Besiktas)

3: Aboubakar (FC Porto), Dzeko (Roma), Kurzawa (Paris SG), Lukaku (Manchester United), Messi (Barcelona), Oberlin (Basel), Firmino (Liverpool), Sterling (Manchester City), Stones (Manchester City)