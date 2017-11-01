US Unveils Terror Charges Against New York Attack Suspect

Updated November 1, 2017
A woman and her dog at a memorial (on November 1, 2017) near the site of Tuesday’s (October 31) terror attack in New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

 

United States prosecutors on Wednesday announced federal terrorism charges against 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov, one day after he was arrested for a New York attack that killed eight people.

Prosecutors released a signed charging document that listed two counts: provision of material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Acting US Manhattan attorney Joon Kim was scheduled to announce the charges at a 5:45 pm (2145 GMT) news conference.

AFP


