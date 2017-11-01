We Are Aiming Be Among Top 50 Economies In 10 Years’ Time – Presidency

A Senior Special Assistant to the President on Trade and Investment, Mrs. Jumoke Oduwole, has said that the target of the Federal Government is to be among the top 50 world economies in about ten years’ time.

She made this known on Wednesday while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“We have said that by the end of this administration we will like to be a top hundred economy and in the next 10 years, Nigeria should be and stay within the top 50 economies in the world,” she said.

Although the presidential aide admitted that the country is currently ranked 145 in the world, she however attributed it to hard work and cooperation of the executive and the National Assembly.

She added, “I just shows that hard work and collaboration pays off. All the legal, tactical and things we have been pushing through or we did was in January we identified the quick one we felt we could achieve in the next few months.

“We had a 60 day National Action Plan and really a lot of government agencies who through collaborating, we collaborated well with the National Assembly, with state governments, Lagos and Kano. And here you see the results.”

The SSA further said that the Buhari led administration has done tremendously well in enabling farmers especially have access to credits with its current ranking of Six in the world.

She said, “You will not believe that Nigeria is ranked number six in the world right now in access to credit out of 190 countries by the World Bank.

“Yesterday that is what we found. (The reason is that) our legal frame work is now super tight and that is because our collaboration with the National Assembly, nobody thought it could be done.

“We had an expanded meeting where we invited the Senate President and the Speaker and committed to working with the Federal Government to pass two pieces of legislation and within 90 days, they were passed by the then Acting President (Yemi Osinbajo).”