World Cup Qualifier: Falconets Travel To Morocco Friday

Nigeria’s U-20 national team coach Christopher Danjuma is hoping for good results when they face Morocco.

The Falconets play their Moroccan opponents on Sunday in the first leg of the second round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifier.

The team are expected to arrive Lagos in from Abuja on Thursday and leave for Morocco Friday morning for the match.

Kemi Famuditi is expected to lead the squad of 18 players to Morocco.

A win against Morocco over two legs will see the Falconets face the winner of the match between South Africa and Burundi in the final round of qualifier in January 2018.