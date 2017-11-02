Akeredolu Commiserates With Tinubu Over Death Of Son

Ondo State governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has condoled with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the death of his son, Babajide Tinubu.

The governor described Babajide’s death as painful and unexpected, and a huge loss to the Tinubu family and the larger family of progressives in the country.

A statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Adeboye said the Ondo’s Chief Executive labelled the death of any young and promising son as an irreparable loss to the father while praying that the good Lord will grant Asiwaju Tinubu and his family the strength to bear the loss.

“Babajide, a promising young Nigerian, departed this sinful world when he is expected to join other people of like minds to serve their father’s land,” he said.

While asking Nigerians to continue to pray for the Tinubu family, Akeredolu asked the APC national leader to take solace in the fact that God giveth and God taketh.

Governor Akeredolu further begged the Almighty Allah to console Asiwaju Tinubu over the death of Babajide and for Allah to grant him eternal rest.