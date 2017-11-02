Ambode Appoints New Head Of Service

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday approved the appointment of Mrs Folasade Adesoye as the new Head of Service (HOS) in the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Habib Aruna, said Mrs Adesoye’s appointment takes effect from on November 11, a day after the outgoing HOS, Mrs Olabowale Ademola, retires.

Governor Ambode thanked the outgoing Mrs Ademola for her commendable service to the state and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Adesoye, who was appointed into the Lagos State Civil Service on December 28, 1983 as an accountant, has served in several ministries.

She was elevated into the body of Permanent Secretaries in 2010 and was deployed to the Civil Service Pensions Office where she served till August 2015 when she was deployed to the Office of Local Government Establishment, Training and Pensions Office.

In 2016, the new HOS was asked to serve in the same capacity as Permanent Secretary, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. Until her appointment, she was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.