Ambode Appoints New Head Of Service

Channels Television  
Updated November 2, 2017
Ambode Appoints New Head Of Service
File Photo

 

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday approved the appointment of Mrs Folasade Adesoye as the new Head of Service (HOS) in the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Habib Aruna, said Mrs Adesoye’s appointment takes effect from on November 11, a day after the outgoing HOS, Mrs Olabowale Ademola, retires.

Governor Ambode thanked the outgoing Mrs Ademola for her commendable service to the state and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Adesoye, who was appointed into the Lagos State Civil Service on December 28, 1983 as an accountant, has served in several ministries.

She was elevated into the body of Permanent Secretaries in 2010 and was deployed to the Civil Service Pensions Office where she served till August 2015 when she was deployed to the Office of Local Government Establishment, Training and Pensions Office.

In 2016, the new HOS was asked to serve in the same capacity as Permanent Secretary, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. Until her appointment, she was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.


More on Local

Ambode Appoints Secretaries Of Local Councils

Gunmen Kill Labour Leader In Kogi

Reps In Rowdy Session Over Buhari’s Letter On Budget Presentation

Akeredolu Commiserates With Tinubu Over Death Of Son

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV