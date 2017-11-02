BREAKING: Okorocha Says No Automatic Ticket For Buhari

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says there is no automatic ticket for any candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the general elections in 2019.

Okorocha, who was being specific about the presidential election, said if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to contest, he would have to go through the procedure provided by the Constitution to emerge the party’s candidate.

“We won’t allow imposition of candidates, it must be democratically done,” he told State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja shortly after meeting with the President.

“If President Buhari will lead the ship in 2019, it must be democratically done – and I say democratically, transparently.”

