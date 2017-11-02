Customs Recover Smuggled Items Worth Over N7Bn

The Nigeria customs says, it has made a total of 28 seizures ranging from, used tyres, vehicles, and bags of smuggled foreign rice, all at the tone of over N7bn from Cross River and Akwa Ibom states within January to October 2017.

This, according to customs, is in its bid to stem the tide of smuggling in all ramifications at its Calabar Free Trade Zone Command.

The Area Comptroller, Patience Burromonvyat disclosed this to newsmen in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

The Customs boss, while reeling out its achievements from January, 2015 to October, 2017 stated that, the figure represents fifty eight percent increase compared to what was recorded previously and an eighty nine percent of the 2017 revenue target.

“Despite Various challenges faced by the command, the sum of over N7bn was generated from January to October, 2017 out of N8bn revenue target of the Command

“This is no doubt a practical example of the Nigeria customs performing its strategic roles of suppressing smuggling activities in line with its constitutional duties,” she said.

Conducting newsmen round the warehouse, the comptroller claimed that, most of the seizures were made possible through synergy and collaboration with other relevant security agencies, who are also on course in the fight against smugglers.

On what the command will do the seized items, the comptroller said it’s left to government.

