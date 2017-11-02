Demarai Gray Extends Leicester Deal

The England Under-21 international joined the Foxes in January 2016 from Birmingham City and went on to help the team lift the 2015-16 Premier League title just months later.

“I’m very happy,” he told Leicester’s official video channel LCFC TV. “Now I just want to kick on and keep doing what I’m doing. I want to be starting games and, for me to be doing that, I have to work hard in training.

“As a whole, we’re a good group and we have a good dressing room. Now I want to get my head down and keep kicking on for the team.”

Gray, 21, starred in new manager Claude Puel’s first game on Sunday, scoring the second goal and playing a huge part in Leicester’s opening goal in a 2-0 win against Everton.

He had been frustrated with a lack of game time under former managers Claudio Ranieri and Craig Shakespeare.

Sunday’s match at the King Power Stadium was just his 12th league start for Leicester. He has come on as a substitute 39 times.

AFP