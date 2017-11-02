Evra Red-Carded Before Game For Karate Kick On Fan

Marseille defender Patrice Evra was sent off after launching a karate-style kick at a supporter ahead of Thursday’s match against Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League.

Evra was engaged in a heated exchange with a group of fans from an area reserved for Marseille supporters in Portugal before aiming a head-high kick at one of them, an AFP reporter observed.

Stewards at the ground quickly intervened to break up the trouble, with Evra, who was originally listed as a substitute, ordered to return to the dressing room by the referee.

The 36-year-old former Manchester United defender has received heavy criticism for his performances this season and lost his place in the team to on-loan Aston Villa left-back Jordan Amavi.

AFP