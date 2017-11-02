Evra Red-Carded Before Game For Karate Kick On Fan

Updated November 2, 2017
Marseille’s French defender Patrice Evra (C) leaves the pitch after an incident with Marseille supporters before the start of the UEFA Europa League group I football match Vitoria SC vs Marseille at D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes on November 2, 2017. MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

Marseille defender Patrice Evra was sent off after launching a karate-style kick at a supporter ahead of Thursday’s match against Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League.

Evra was engaged in a heated exchange with a group of fans from an area reserved for Marseille supporters in Portugal before aiming a head-high kick at one of them, an AFP reporter observed.

Stewards at the ground quickly intervened to break up the trouble, with Evra, who was originally listed as a substitute, ordered to return to the dressing room by the referee.

The 36-year-old former Manchester United defender has received heavy criticism for his performances this season and lost his place in the team to on-loan Aston Villa left-back Jordan Amavi.

AFP


