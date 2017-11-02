FCT Police Command Parades Robbery Suspects, Others

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has paraded 37 suspects for their alleged involvement in various crimes.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Sadiq Bello, highlighted the activities of some of the suspects while addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said some of the items recovered from them include seven firearms, nine ammunition, eight stolen cars, six motorcycles, and six phones among others.

See photos below;