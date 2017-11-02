John Ogu Looks Forward To Argentina Clash

Super Eagles’ midfielder, John Ogu, can’t wait to play Argentina in an international friendly on November 14 in Russia.

The Hapoel Be’er Sheva of Israel player described the game as a grand a friendly that will boost the confidence of the team.

23 players have been invited for the match with three on standby.

The players are expected to arrive camp on Monday, November 6 in Morocco before leaving for Constantine on the 9th to play Algeria on the 10th.

The eagles will travel to Russia for the friendly on November 11.