Lack Of Synergy Is Affecting Nigeria’s Security, Says Amacree

A former Assistant Director of the State Security Services, Mr Dennis Amacree, has decried the level of disunity between the various agencies of government.

According to him, there is a huge communication gap between agencies of government and their lack of synergy is indeed affecting the nation’s security.

Mr Amacree made this known during an interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday; in reaction to comments about the whereabouts of the former pension boss, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina who has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“There is a gap of communication that is happening right now. And basically, I think it is something that must be fixed right away. EFCC is looking for him, he is on their list, and meanwhile, they are accusing the SSS of protecting him and the back and fault.

“You don’t actually know who is protecting this guy. He is out there, he has been promoted and he has reported to duty. The appropriate office which is the Head of Service is supposed to know but she is saying she does not know. The letter came in from the Interior Minister and then it boils down to one thing – All the fingers are pointing at the Attorney-General.”

Also reacting to a video which was captured by Channels Television showing the Head of Civil Service, Mrs Oyo-Ita, arguing with the Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari, in the wake of an allegedly leaked memo, the former SSS boss said it is clearly a case of disunity between the cabinet members.

He, therefore, advised that the President really needs to take a good look at his cabinet as well as the MDA’s.

“Nobody is coming out to say anything, which is my concern right now. The government should come out, either a spokesman or somebody to tell us that this is the right situation of what is going on and then control this particular situation because it is going to flow all over the place,” he added.

Speaking further about the involvement of security agencies, Mr Amacree stated that he is convinced that intelligence on the ground know the whereabouts of Maina, but it was not being shared with the EFCC.

“Of course I think they know where he (Maina) is. That intelligence might not be shared with the EFCC. Remember that the EFCC is actually looking for him but it was claimed that the SSS was protecting him.

“So that intelligence will not be shared and of course, his people have come out to say that if he has adequate security, they will produce him. That is very sad among two important agencies of the government,” he stated.