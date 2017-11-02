Police Restate Resolve To Improve Security In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 37 suspects allegedly involved in armed robbery and bag snatching among other crimes.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Sadiq Bello, disclosed this while highlighting the activities of some of the suspects during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, some of the items recovered from them include seven firearms, nine ammunition, eight stolen cars, six motorcycles, and six phones among others.

Bello said some of the suspects pretend to be taskforce officials and dispossess motorcyclists of their motorcycles in the nation’s capital.

He, however, reiterated the Police Command’s zero tolerance for crime, saying the suspects would be charged to court as soon as ongoing investigations were concluded.

The police commission asked residents to be cautious of the happenings in their surroundings and promptly report any unusual activity to the police as the year comes to an end.

He said, “The command has previously advised members of the public to be very conscious of their security, especially during these ember months.

“Several security tips were given to members of the public on how to avoid falling prey to the men of the underworld that are constantly exhibiting desperate attitudes to strip members of the public of their money and valuables.

“I hereby reassure members of the public that FCT Police Command will do whatever it takes to improve the safety and security of the territory.

“I want to, however, conclude by calling on members of the public to cooperate and collaborate with the police in order to usher in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity as we move forward in these ember months.”